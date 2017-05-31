Advertising

Jennifer Garner is not a fan of People magazine's reporting...and she's setting the record straight about their cover story detailing how she's coping after her divorce from Ben Affleck.

It turns out that Jennifer didn't authorize the story, which is featured on the cover with the tease: "Life After Heartbreak: Since ending her troubled marriage to 'love of her life' Ben Affleck, she's moving on, finding happiness, and starting over at 45."

The actress took to Facebook to clear things up for her fans, writing: "It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me. It isn't unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant – with twins! – (Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they're easy to ignore."

Advertising

Jennifer continued: "This isn't a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom's garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight. I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article. While we are here, for what it's worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete. Have a beautiful day. Love, Jen."

In the People article, various sources comment on Jennifer's life after she and Ben divorced, with one insider noting: "This has really been the most difficult decision for her, but it's time to focus on the future."

Advertising

Another is quoted as saying: "Jen seems relieved that they finally filed. For months she put a lot of pressure on herself to not file in haste. Now finally it seems that she really feels she made the right decision."

Tonight, Sydney Bristow's here. #LSSC #JenniferGarner #Wakefield A post shared by Late Show with Stephen Colbert (@colbertlateshow) on May 19, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

The story also discusses the couple’s children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, with another source explaining, “They want to be sure the kids are comfortable. It’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: their children.”

