Here's the hilarious thing Amy Schumer did to help Jennifer Lawrence get over her breakup.

On Thursday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Jennifer Lawrence revealed something very sweet and funny about her friendship with comedian Amy Schumer. Apparently, after Lawrence split up with her boyfriend of one year, director Darren Aronofsky, in November, Schumer sent her a bouquet of flowers (aww) and a typically brash but hilarious note.

Lawrence told the show's host, Andy Cohen, “When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Schumer] and I was really sad. The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’” She continued, “I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.’ ”

Nice, nice. What better way to help a friend get over someone than to make them laugh?

Lawrence and Aronofsky began dating in September 2016, and made their relationship public about a year later during a photocall for mother!, the film in which he directed her. Despite their 22-year age difference, the couple made it work for a year, but split in November 2017.