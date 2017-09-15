Advertising

You might want to think twice before persistently asking Jennifer Lawrence for a selfie. Especially on beer night.

A very tired, possibly hungover J-Law stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night. In addition to talking about her new film, Mother! and confessing her fear of the movie, A Haunting In Connecticut, Lawrence told a story about the time she got into a bar fight in Budapest.

Lawrence was in Budapest earlier this month filming the upcoming movie, Red Sparrow. One night, she and some friends were partaking "beer night" at a local bar when a fan came up to her and asked for a selfie.

"I was drunk, which is rare" Lawrence joked before launching into her story. "This guy asked me for a selfie and I was like, 'No. Thank you. No.' He was like, 'Please! My girlfriend will never believe me.' My friend was like, 'If your girlfriend won't believe you then she's not The One."

Lawrence says she and her friend told the guy to "just go away." He wasn't happy about that. "He goes, 'Yeah? F--k you!'" Lawrence recalled. "And...I don't know. Something in me just snapped—but it couldn't have been the alcohol."

"I was like, 'Did you just say f--k you to me?! Did you just say f--k you to me?!,'" she continued. "I grabbed him, I took beers and I started dousing him, all over him."

That's when Lawrence realized that the guy "weirdly" had a suitcase with him. "I was like, 'Is that your s--t?!,'" she said. "I started pouring beers all over his suitcase. My friend Chris came up, grabbed me from behind and goes, 'Don't waste beer! Don't waste beer!' I instantly relaxed. I was like, 'Of course! What was I thinking?'"

Lawrence said that another one of her friends was in the bathroom and missed the whole incident. "He came back and was like, 'Did you guys see that guy? He was all wet and crying!'"

Yikes. Don't mess with J-Law.

