On Wednesday, RadarOnline posted a video of Jennifer Lawrence dancing at a strip club in Vienna, Austria, where she was filming the spy movie Red Sparrow. The video shows the 26-year-old actor having a great time, crawling on the stage, dancing with someone. At points she's holding onto a stripper pole, definitely wearing one less shirt than she had been earlier. It's probably not her finest hour, but this is a woman who routinely falls down at awards show, and we love her for it. So this is not really that different.

Anyway, just in case you were wondering, Lawrence is not sorry about it. She took to Facebook, where she wrote,

Look,

Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night. Ps that's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength. --Jen

Getting drunk and dancing at a friend's birthday is nothing new in the world. Imagine someone filming you at every minute, even if you thought you were safe from the prying eyes of the public. Would you apologize for getting caught letting loose and having fun? Lawrence shouldn't even have to think of apologizing.

Come on, CAN SHE LIVE?

