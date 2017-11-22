Jennifer Lawrence is back on the market. Get in line.

According to People, Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky are dunzo. Lawrence, 27, and Aronofsky, 48, first coupled up in September after they finished filming mother! together. Lawrence had recently been talking about their relationship in a podcast with The Hollywood Reporter published Monday. Lawrence said, "[I] had a crush on him when he pitched to me and that was like a year before we started rehearsing. But he was a professional, which only made it worse for me."

To the public, this coupling always felt a bit rogue given the age difference and the fact that Lawrence could walk outside and have five men propose to her, where as Aronofksy is, well, he directed Black Swan so that's cool.

Despite being a blabbermouth in interviews, Lawrence has done a good job of keeping her private life to herself. It's likely that Lawrence, who has previously dated Nicholas Hoult, isn't going to be toting around a new guy anytime soon. In case she feels like doing so, here are a few guys she should consider for the sake of the public's enjoyment—or rather, a list of guys gossip websites will likely suggest Lawrence is dating in the next few months.