Jennifer Lawrence may be a beautiful, wealthy and successful mega-star. But she's also an awkward weirdo sometimes, just like us! It's one of the reasons we (I speak for the whole internet) adore her.

If you don't believe J-Law can be just as awkward as regular plebs like you and me, we have video proof. This week at the Toronto International Film Festival this week, Variety caught an extremely un-graceful moment when Jennifer Lawrence went in to hug Emma Stone, and the hug didn't quite... land.

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone have a somewhat awkward moment at the Variety Studio | #VarietyStudio presented by @att #TIFF17 A post shared by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Even comedian Sarah Silverman, who is randomly in the background witnessing the whole thing, looks uncomfortable.

Records show Lawrence and Stone are actually pretty good friends. So we can't be certain what happened here. Maybe Emma Stone has never hugged someone before, and just needs a little time to learn the ropes? Maybe they recently got in to a fight and haven't made up yet? Or maybe Emma Stone, as one commenter pointed out, is just NOT a hugger.

At least this won't go down as the most awkward hug in history. Because that honor will always go to Kesha for the time she tried to hug Jerry Seinfeld and he said no. Not once, not twice, but THREE TIMES IN A ROW.

Some people just aren't huggers, guys.

