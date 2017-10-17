Jennifer Lawrence is speaking out about the "humiliating" and "degrading" experiences she has endured as a woman in the film industry, and they are beyond disturbing.
At Elle‘s Women in Hollywood event on Monday night, the 27-year-old actress spoke candidly about the early days of her career, and the abuse she endured at the hands of producers.
"When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks," she said. "During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates."
She added that another actress had already been fired for not losing the weight fast enough.
"After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet."
Lawrence said she tried turning to another producer for support, telling him the details of the "nude line-up." He did not provide the solace Lawrence was seeking.
"He said he didn’t know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was 'perfectly f***able.'"
Lawrence said that she allowed herself to be treated a certain way early in her career because she felt that she had to in order to get her foot in the door. A thriving career and one Oscar later, Lawrence is still learning to stand up for herself.
"I’m still learning that I don’t have to smile when a man makes me uncomfortable," she added. "Every human being should have the power to be treated with respect because they’re human."