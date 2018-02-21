People are bloody angry about this photo of Jennifer Lawrence and her co-stars.

A picture of Jennifer Lawrence and her male Sparrow co-stars is upsetting people for one big reason — please note the coats all the men are wearing. Seems pretty cold, huh? But then look at Jennifer Lawrence. She's taking the photo in a gorgeous dress, but with completely bare arms. And as New Stateman's deputy editor Helen Lewis, who posted the picture on Twitter points out, it was "bloody FREEZING" outside.

This is such a quietly depressing (and revealing) image. Not least because I've been outside today and it's bloody FREEZING. pic.twitter.com/BRnmgKJ5wY — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) February 20, 2018

Lewis posted a picture of Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts and Sparrow's director Francis Lawrence all bundled up nice and cozy, while Lawrence is in what basically amounts to a very fancy piece of fabric. Because the dress is sleeveless, Lawrence's arms are exposed to the elements, as is her leg in the dress' thigh-high slit.

She followed up with another tweet, this one reading, "True equality means either Jennifer Lawrence getting a coat, or Jeremy Irons having to pose for a photocall in assless chaps."