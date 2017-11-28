Jennifer Lawrence explains why she’s rude to fans (it’s not just you).

If the next time you run into Jennifer Lawrence she acts straight-up rude, know that it isn't your fault—it's kind of her thing.

giphy

For Variety's awards season series Actors on Actors, J.Law spoke with Adam Sandler (he's a serious actor. Seriously.) and the two discussed the agony and the ecstasy of fame. They compared notes on how to deal with strangers who thing they know them because they like their movies.

"Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I become a huge asshole," she said.

"That's my way of defending myself."

YouTube

Same thing happens when somebody asks for a selfie.