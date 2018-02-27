Jennifer Lawrence says what no one wants to hear about Chris Pratt and her.

Way back in late 2016, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt were everywhere together promoting their (crummy) sci-fi flick Passengers. The duo's press tour confirmed what those (me) who vicariously live their lives through celebrities they don't know had long thought: Chris Pratt and J Law would make a banging couple.

A year later in December 2017, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt divorced. Rumors abounded that the marriage fell apart following an affair—specifically Chris Pratt's affair with Jennifer Lawrence.

Of course, this illicit relationship was never confirmed—probably because it never happened. Lawrence definitively told KISS FM, "I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers. That's a good one…" In her defense, she said, "I mean they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like, 'Jennifer Lawrence!' And I was like what the… what I'm in Montreal two years later." Lawrence was too busy falling for Darren Aronfsky then, whom she started crushing on when he brought the idea of the 2017 film mother! to her. They're no longer together, so Lawrence is rocking the cool girl vibes all alone now.