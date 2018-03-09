Jennifer Lawrence reveals why she hasn't had sex in a 'long time.' Stars: just like us!

Jennifer Lawrence, actor and professional fall-downer, revealed in a new interview with The Sun that she hasn't had sex in a "long time." She and her last boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, broke up in October, and according to the interview, Lawrence hasn't been with anyone since. It's not like she'd have trouble finding a partner, though (well, maybe she would, what do I know about being a beautiful star?) — it's just that she's a germaphobe who's terrified of catching an sexually transmitted infection (STI).

Lawrence told The Sun, "I always talk like I want dick, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends. I talk like I like it, but I don’t really do it.” She went on, explaining, “I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. Dick is dangerous. If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved. That is how much of a germaphobe I am.”

Dick IS dangerous, and I'm getting that embroidered on a pillow. But it's always a good idea to practice safe sex, and Lawrence seems to have been pretty smart about this.

But just because she doesn't want to have sex right away (or until a doctor has been consulted), it doesn't mean that she doesn't want companionship. Queen of the candid, she said, "I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know — it’s hard out there!”