Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her nude photo leak: 'I felt like I got gang-banged by the f**cking planet."

In 2014, Hollywood was dealing with another scandal that revolved around the degradation of women: the photo hacking scandal. On August 31 of that year, nude photos of around 100 famous actress including Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande hit the internet. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the eternally chatty Lawrence spoke at length about the utter nightmare. She was both diplomatic and crass in that special way only Lawrence can be.
"When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can't even put it into words. I think that I'm still actually processing. When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute; it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so. [...] I feel like I got gang-banged by the fucking planet. There's not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.
"A lot of women were affected, and a lot of them reached out to me about suing Apple or suing [others]. None of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and Nic [Hoult], the person that they were intended for. It wasn't gonna bring any of that back. So I wasn't interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing.I think, like, a year and a half ago, somebody said something to me about how I was 'a good role model for girls,' and I had to go into the bathroom and sob because I felt like an imposter, I felt like, 'I can't believe somebody still feels that way after what happened.'
While Lawrence's description is generally raw and eye-opening, the likening of the photo leak to gang rape can certainly be seen as insensitive.
Lawrence previously described in 2015 her initial reaction to the release of her private photos. "I was outside crying, and Pippi jumped up on my lap and started licking up all my tears, and I couldn’t put her down for hours. And I mean, hours," she told Vogue. For reference Pippi is her dog. “It was all pain and no gain," Lawrence added.
If you have contributed to Lawrence's sense of violation through viewing those photos, maybe don't open a conversation with her on that topic in the case that you meet her.
Lawrence commented on the more recent Weinstein scandal as well. Weinstein distributed her film Silver Linings Playbook.
"I had heard that he was a dog, but he was always almost paternal to me. He was never inappropriate with me. I thought that we had a nice relationship where, when he acted like an asshole, I called him an asshole. I actually think the word I used was 'a sadistic monster.' But it was just never of that nature, so that was really shocking."
Well, now it's not at all shocking that Weinstein's a sadistic monster.