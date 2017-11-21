Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her nude photo leak: 'I felt like I got gang-banged by the f**cking planet."

In 2014, Hollywood was dealing with another scandal that revolved around the degradation of women: the photo hacking scandal. On August 31 of that year, nude photos of around 100 famous actress including Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande hit the internet. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the eternally chatty Lawrence spoke at length about the utter nightmare. She was both diplomatic and crass in that special way only Lawrence can be.

"When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can't even put it into words. I think that I'm still actually processing. When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute; it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so. [...] I feel like I got gang-banged by the fucking planet. There's not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.

Getty Images