This teen looks exactly like Jennifer Lawrence and it's not fair.

If Jennifer Lawrence needs someone to play her sister in a film and Amy Schumer isn't available, perhaps Alexia Maier would be down.
As noted by the Daily Mail, Alexia Maier, 17, is a dead ringer for Jennifer Lawrence. Maier is from Ponte Vedra, Florida, and for the past few years, people have been constantly pointing out how similar she looks to the actress.
Her Instagram is filled with selfies, and in each one, she looks more like J-Law than in the last.
She pulls off every hair color, just like Lawrence.
They're both goofy.
They've both been to Hunger Games premieres.
They've both met Josh Hutcherson.
And they've both dressed up as Katniss Everdeen.
Okay, Maier is clearly really into this whole doppelgänger thing. However, that doesn't mean she's the biggest Jennifer Lawrence fan. "I know this is not the answer people are expecting from me, but I am not a fan," she told the Daily Mail. "Even so, I can acknowledge that Jennifer has definitely impacted my life in strange ways."
Maier added that the attention she's gotten due to her resemblance to Lawrence has really affected her. "I got a lot of attention in the first couple years of high school because of my similarities to her," she told the Daily Mail. "I was also subjected to a lot of online attention when I was pretty young, good and bad, but both have managed to help shape me as a person."
Alright, so maybe Maier won't be appearing in any films alongside Jennifer Lawrence.