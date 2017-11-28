This teen looks exactly like Jennifer Lawrence and it's not fair.

If Jennifer Lawrence needs someone to play her sister in a film and Amy Schumer isn't available, perhaps Alexia Maier would be down.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Alexia Maier, 17, is a dead ringer for Jennifer Lawrence. Maier is from Ponte Vedra, Florida, and for the past few years, people have been constantly pointing out how similar she looks to the actress.

Live on YouNow! Link in bio (no seriously, come watch no one is joining.) ***finished*** A post shared by Alexia Maier (@alxmai) on May 14, 2016 at 6:56pm PDT

Rainbow - A Light in the Black A post shared by Alexia Maier (@alxmai) on May 14, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

I miss break So here's an awkward selfie A post shared by Alexia Maier (@alxmai) on Jan 10, 2015 at 8:53am PST

Her Instagram is filled with selfies, and in each one, she looks more like J-Law than in the last.

She pulls off every hair color, just like Lawrence.

Totally not in the bathroom pretending to be a supermodel 😂😁 A post shared by Alexia Maier (@alxmai) on Nov 8, 2015 at 10:15am PST

They're both goofy.