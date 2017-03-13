Advertising

Last week, People reported that Jenny from the Block is dating another Bronx hero. Jennifer "J.Lo" Lopez and Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez are a match made in celebrity couple nickname heaven, henceforth known as J-Rod.

Many people were suspicious of the internet rumors, because they're, well, internet rumors. But Jennifer Lopez shared a snapshot on her Instagram story on Sunday that sure appears to have blown her cover with some sensual hair-sniffing. She appears cuddly with a man whose chin sure looks like Alex Rodriguez's.

Jennifer Lopez quickly deleted the picture, perhaps because she was getting too many requests about what exact shampoo it is that A-Rod likes so much. That, and the PDA.

On Saturday, J Rod were also spotted humbly looking at boats in the Bahamas.

This is the kind of love that memes are made of.

