Entertainment > Celebrities
Fans think J.Lo photoshopped her abs in this picture. She reminds them that the gym exists.
ICYMI: Yesterday Jennifer Lopez Instagrammed a mirror selfie featuring her really sick abs (abs so sick they have like six weeks to live). The 47-year-old actor looks good. And she works hard to look that way, dammit.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on
Immediately her comments were flooded with commenters crying "Photoshop! In this case, the tell was what looks like, well, a fingerprint on the mirror below her croptop.
J.Lo herself popped into her mentions to ab-splain to everyone that it was just a smudge on the mirror, for the love of god.
Her comment read, "Omg…Just smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop" along with the hashtags, #lordblessthehaters, #gymrat, #youshouldtryit, and #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters.
Seriously, commenters, if you want to see some really bad fake abs, check out Mariah Carey's airbrushed (Photoshop IRL?) abs from 2005. Ouch. Not a good look, Mimi. Well, we live and we learn.