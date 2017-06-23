Advertising

ICYMI: Yesterday Jennifer Lopez Instagrammed a mirror selfie featuring her really sick abs (abs so sick they have like six weeks to live). The 47-year-old actor looks good. And she works hard to look that way, dammit.

Ayyyyy... 😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Immediately her comments were flooded with commenters crying "Photoshop! In this case, the tell was what looks like, well, a fingerprint on the mirror below her croptop.

Come on, that's clearly just a smudge.

Advertising

J.Lo herself popped into her mentions to ab-splain to everyone that it was just a smudge on the mirror, for the love of god.

Her comment read, "Omg…Just smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop" along with the hashtags, #lordblessthehaters, #gymrat, #youshouldtryit, and #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters.

Seriously, commenters, if you want to see some really bad fake abs, check out Mariah Carey's airbrushed (Photoshop IRL?) abs from 2005. Ouch. Not a good look, Mimi. Well, we live and we learn.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.