Jennifer Lopez proved once again that she is probably immortal by posting a video of herself sans makeup this weekend. She still looks like a glowing 25-year-old, despite turning 48 next month.

Getting ready for show night... #jlovegas #allihave #letsgetit A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

"So this is what it's like before the show. I sit here— no hair, no makeup, no nothing—just trying to get mentally prepared to give you all I have," said J.Lo's beautiful makeup-free face in the video.

But this isn't the first time the "Ain't Your Mama" singer has shown off her natural complexion. Last year, Lopez and her (much younger) ex Beau Casper Smart uploaded this hilarious makeup-free dubsmash to Instagram:

# #dubsmash #starbucks #chipotle #yogapants #morestarbucks #yasssss #whitegirlsanthem A post shared by Beau Smart (@beaucaspersmart) on Feb 2, 2016 at 4:51pm PST

Oh yeah, and she also has the body of a 18-year-old vegan yogi, too. Just looking at this picture of Lopez from last February will motivate you to get your squishy butt to the gym.

Gotta get it in... #workinonmyfitness #gymtime #cardio #thereIamwithnomakeupagain! Lol A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 22, 2016 at 11:16pm PST

So what is her secret? Great genes? Staying hydrated? Lots of money?

Yeah, it's probably lots of money.

