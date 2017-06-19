Advertising

Actress Jenny Slate did not hold back when talking about Ivanka Trump in a recent interview with The Guardian. Slate, who is an SNL alumni, stars in the upcoming movie Gifted, and, most importantly, voiced Marcel the Shell, spoke briefly about the artistic community's responsibility for calling out President Trump, but she had no qualms about extending that sentiment to his daughter as well.

She really let Ivanka have it:

I think that Ivanka Trump is a fake feminist who will go down in history as someone who really betrayed human beings and who should be ashamed of herself. I’m ashamed of her. I think she’s really gross and her husband [Jared Kushner] as well.

Advertising

But these comments should not come as a surprise if you follow Slate on Twitter.

Maybe just leave EVERYWHERE for good until you can figure out how to stop being such a dark force in our world? https://t.co/kvNnYwUS7D — jenny slate (@jennyslate) June 13, 2017

Damn, how do you really feel?

A plus side to Ivanka's fake feminism & kushner's all around evil is that it can show us how to live in bright, kind contrast. And we can. — jenny slate (@jennyslate) May 28, 2017

Honestly? We agree.

Ivanka Trump's fake feminism is as dangerous as it is transparent. Ivanka calling her father a "champion for women" despite his bragging about sexual assault, mission to strip women of their reproductive rights, and constant sexist rhetoric is antithetical to the things feminism actually stands for. Feminism is inherently political, and the current President of the United States is the patriarchy incarnate.

Advertising

Ivanka Trump is a phony who uses "feminism" to sell handbags. To her, feminism is a marketing technique and nothing more. It is apparent from her complicit role as her father's "special assistant" down to her fashion label's factory's horrible working conditions, where Indonesian employees get paid the lowest possible wage, complain of verbal abuse, and are forced to live away from their children.

Maybe she just forgot to include that part in Women Who Work?

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.