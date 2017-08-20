Advertising

It's a sad day for Hollywood. Legendary comedian and actor Jerry Lewis passed away on Sunday at the age of 91, Variety reports.

Lewis was best known for his roles in films like The Nutty Professor and The Bellboy. He later started an annual Labor Day telethon to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy.

As news of Lewis' death broke, celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late comedian.

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...



...haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis, a complicated soul who made the whole world laugh has died. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 20, 2017

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017

So saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Lewis, a true comic icon. In Boston 1947 I roared at his and Dean's first ever performance — carl reiner (@carlreiner) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017

It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 20, 2017

RIP jerry lewis... he was always so nice to me - the greatest of all time. — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) August 20, 2017

One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis pic.twitter.com/h3ODZgZjAa — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 20, 2017

The French were right about him all along. RIP Jerry Lewis pic.twitter.com/jNLRPQeS4G — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) August 20, 2017

We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis. https://t.co/vdYCfd7atJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 20, 2017

In her tweet, comedian Margaret Cho also paid tribute to Dick Gregory, another comedy legend and civil rights activist who passed away on Saturday night.

Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis were two of the funniest, most legendary and prolific entertainers of our generation and I bow to their genius. — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) August 20, 2017

Rest in peace.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.