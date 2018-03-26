Paris shooting survivor and musician Jesse Hughes calls March for Our Lives 'pathetic.'

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes criticized this weekend’s March for Our Lives protests against gun violence and taunted its teen organizers with alt-right memes on Instagram.

Hughes, whose band was targeted by terrorists in November 2015 at Paris’s Bataclan venue, shared five posts on Instagram mocking the March for Our Lives supporters and organizers.

Obviously....The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law(like the law against Murder) is to........pass another Law!.....Genius!!!...... but before we pass this law we’re going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of 16 of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention....and look how well civil rights abuses as it concerns firearms helped to protect me and my friends in Paris!!!!! This almost sounds like the plan of like a kid maybe like a high school student....!. Oh wait that’s right.... The Whitney Houston song about letting the children lead the way wasn’t actually had operating paradigm for life.....And when the truth don’t line up with your bullshit narrative just hold your breath and stamp your feet and refused to except it.... then take multiple days off of school playing hooky at the expense of 16 of your classmates blood....!.... it might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting......As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action.....Long Live Rock’n’Roll..... and may everyone of these disgusting vile abusers of the dead live as long as possible so they can have the maximum amount of time to endure their shame....and be Cursed....

He later deleted three of the images, including a doctored image of Parkland student Emma González ripping a copy of the US Constitution in half. In the caption of the post, Hughes described the 17-year-old as: “the Awful Face Of Treason.....survivor of Nothing....Lover of Treason.....enjoy your little moment.....it’s about to End…… #stupidity #hatersofliberty #loversofsatan #borntolose #2ndamendment”.

The fake image has been spreading among conservative and far-right social media accounts.

The Guardian describes the two other posts Hughes deleted:

One was of a pro-second amendment patch, with the caption: “I can tell you right now that the actions of these misguided youth and evil communists is making me feel terrified… with every broadcast of a willing and complicit press I feel the wall of security that the Constitution provides being taken down bit by bit…..”