Jessica Biel showed off her gray hair at the Golden Globes. Or she forgot to get her roots done.

We all know the work it takes celebrities to get ready for an event like the Golden Globes. By the time they get to the red carpet, each and every celeb has been tanned, plucked, waxed, moisturized, toned, and god knows what else. But last night, Jessica Biel either made a brave statement about aging in Hollywood... or she completely forgot to get her roots done.

Look closely at this photo of Biel and all her bling, and you can see a few serious strands of gray peeking out from her hairline. Biel may seem young to have even a few grays, but the stress of motherhood combined with the energy it must take to live with Justin Timberlake would certainly cause anyone to go prematurely gray.

Biel — who is typically open to anything on her Instagram — hasn't spoken up about her hair choice, so we have a feeling she chose to let her gray shine on the red carpet. Just not as brightly as those diamonds.