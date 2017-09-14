Advertising

According to a recent report from People, Jessica Biel's restaurant is in trouble for allegedly stealing over $430,000 in tips from her staff.

WE WERE ALL ROOTING FOR YOU BIEL, WHAT HAPPENED?!

According to court documents obtained by People, nine former employees are taking measures to sue the restaurant owners of Au Fudge over the $430,000 in stolen tips. This means Biel, Joey Gonzalez, Kimberly Muller, Jonathan Rollo and Estee Stanley could all face the music for underpaying employees.

7th Heaven's Mary Camden would have definitely been grounded for this type of behavior.

Advertising

But seriously, all of these people are wealthy?! Why wouldn't they pay their staff a livable wage?! Are they playing the monarchy in a French Revolution re-enactment?!

On top of skimming off tips, the restaurant owners are also being charged for denying employees breaks. This is truly some Prince and the Pauper bullsh*t, but without the actual moral or plot. So just, have and have-nots.

"Each of them had their gratuities wrongfully converted and were improperly denied meal and rest breaks, overtime compensation and earned wages under various illegal payroll practices," reads the court document, as provided by People.

Advertising

The nine employees are seeking a total of $430,100 in tips from events they've worked, as well as $31,549 to make up for missed rest breaks, and $1,000,000 in punitive damages to place the cherry of recompense on top.

I sincerely hope they all get their money.

Working restaurant gigs is psychologically exhausting, and all servers, baristas and bartenders deserve a bottomless supply of champagne.

Advertising

Also, automatic debt repayment and beds with real sheets and a quarterly break from ALL human beings. These measures should be legislated ASAP.

At the time of reporting, People was unable to reach Biel or any of the owners of Au Fudge, to which I say: Hopefully, justice is served before any more meals.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.