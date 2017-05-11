Advertising

Jessica Chastain has no time for slackers.

In a recent interview with BBC, Chastain was asked about her "technique" for memorizing lines, and was told that Johnny Depp sometimes has his fed to him through an earpiece.

Cue the world's most glorious eyeroll:

Jessica Chastain's reaction to this Johnny Depp question was everything 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/x2n5v4PUpl — BBC News Ents Team (@BBCNewsEnts) May 10, 2017

"My technique is working hard," responded the clearly peeved Chastain.

Damn, Jessica! Tell him!! giphy

To be fair, professionalism has never really been Johnny Depp's "thing." According to a report by Vulture published just yesterday, Depp was notoriously late to set for Pirates 5, and production ended up having to hire someone to sit outside the actor's mansion in a van, wait to see his bedroom light turn on in the morning, then alert the film's director that he has woken up and to start getting ready for the shoot. This would leave "hundreds of extras waiting for hours at a time" on Johnny's behalf, and apparently this became the norm.

Combine this diva behavior with reports of Depp's reckless spending habits, drinking problems, and alleged domestic abuse, and it seems like the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is totally spiraling out of control.

giphy

Here's the thing: actors as famous as Depp get paid millions to be in films, and simply memorizing the script is bare minimum of what you have to do to earn that massive paycheck. Okay, I guess waking up and getting your butt to work is the bare minimum, but after that.

Johnny, get it together, man.

