Advertising

This week, the United States Department of Agriculture made it known that Whole Foods had to recall more than 400 pounds of chicken salad that evidently contained no chicken whatsoever—in fact, it was tuna. Whoops! Apparently it had something to do with the labels getting switched around.

The mix-up reminded many of early-aughts reality TV's high point: the moment during the 2003 premiere of MTV's Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica when Jessica Simpson asks her then-husband Nick Lachey whether the Chicken of the Sea brand tuna fish she's eating is actually tuna, or chicken... or both.

Advertising

Simpson and Lachey would be divorced within three years, and ten years after that, she still couldn't get over the ridiculous gaffe. But with the news of Whole Foods' recall, it seems she's finally in on the joke. Behold:

It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods pic.twitter.com/Vo5ekewF8S — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 9, 2017

Advertising

You waited patiently for that one 😂❤️ — Kimberly (@WeezleBit) July 9, 2017

This is why I love Jessica Simpson. She makes the joke about herself before anyone else can. Humility is refreshing. — L E (@themantx34) July 9, 2017

Will never. get. old 😂😂😂 — CChikandKushy (@CChikandkushy) July 9, 2017

All this time later, Jessica is finally owning her brand. Respect.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.