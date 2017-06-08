Advertising

Jessica Simpson shared a picture of her five-year-old daughter scootering about in a bikini (and most importantly, a helmet), and people decided to flood the comments to tell her that she's bad.

It's a hobby for people on the internet to tell mothers that they're Bad Moms. Chrissy Teigen got mommy-shamed when she decided to leave the house for once. Dove even made a commercial to celebrate the righteous strangers who give unsolicited advice.

People thought it was weird to share a photo of a little girl in a bathing suit, thereby making it weird.

"I would NEVER post a picture like this of my 5-year-old daughter!" a commenter commented. "This is an account anyone can see. Jessica shame on you for exposing your daughter instead of protecting her!"

Safety first 😂 #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

"Please lock down the pictures like this to only true friends," another follower graciously volunteered. "There are disgusting people out there who would use this picture for bad things. Never post pictures of young girls in bathing suits for the public to see!"

One even said "I've got 2 words for you: JonBenét Ramsey."

Simpson also had followers come to her defense, telling the mommy-shamers that THEY were the one doing the sexualizing.

Pardon the mommy-shaming-shaming.

But let's let kids be kids, k?

The girl is five. Give her at least six years in this life of not being ashamed of her body.

