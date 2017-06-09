Advertising

Jessica Simpson came under fire recently for, at first glance, a pretty innocent Instagram pic of her daughter in a bikini.

Why all the uproar over the photo? Some people thought the pic was inappropriate and let Jessica know that they didn’t approve. Because of course.

In the series of photos, Jessica's 5-year-old daughter Maxwell strikes a pose in a bikini with her scooter, wearing a helmet, with mom captioning it: “Safety first #MAXIDREW.”

Cute, right? Nope. People went off. Commence mom shaming in 3, 2, 1...

One person commented: “Protect your children. This is not for social media,” while another scolded: “Jessica, shame on you for exposing your daughter instead of protecting her!”

Still another commented: “This woman needs to grow some brains and discernment. You don’t exploit young children in bathing suits all over social media.”

Others, however, were in full support of the clothing and shoe retail queen, with one writing: “Girl power, love it. Haters stop telling people what to do!!”

Another commented: “Judgmental moms are the new mean girls... your daughter is adorable and these women need to grow up.”

Earlier this month, Jessica came under fire when she posted a pic of herself, husband Eric Johnson, son Ace, and daughter Maxwell dressed as a mermaid for her birthday party.

She captioned the pic: “My baby Maxwell is 5 years old today. She makes everyone's life mermaid magical. Happy Birthday to our fairytale princess. Mommy, Daddy, and Ace love you with our "holy hearts" (as Max would say) #MerMax #MAXIDREW #canyoube5forever”

Comments on that post included: “Sorry but I see a daughter imitating her mom in this picture and frankly the low cut boobs out is not setting a good example” and "She's 5. Put some clothes on her. good grief.”

Haters are gonna hate, right? Jessica has more to worry about than what people are saying on the internet, like her Jessica Simpson Lifestyle Collection - an empire that includes clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, and more.

