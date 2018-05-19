Jessica Simpson's boobs celebrated Memorial Day in a very tight bikini.

Advertising
In honor of fallen armed service people, Jessica Simpson put on a red-and-white striped bikini that was maybe two sizes too small but nobody's complaining. Simpson complemented her red, white, and boob look with her abs, a French manicure, and a kissy face.
To quote her father, you can't cover those suckers up.
The mother of two's Instagram is one of her more boobalicious photos from recently. Back around Valentine's Day there was this red bikini shot.
Definitely not as much lift happening with that scalloped top. It looks a lot more comfortable, though, than the other contraption she squeezed her boobs into.
