Okay, look. Let's get this out up front: PEOPLE WHO ARE RELATED OFTEN LOOK ALIKE. It's true! So, no, it is not surprising that Jessica Simpson and her 4-year-old son Ace Knute look alike, but this picture she uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday proves that he is truly her mini-me.
Check it out:
The hair! The lips! THAT SASS! You can almost hear him saying, "Is this chicken, what I have, or is this fish?"
See the resemblance?
Well, maybe not so much in that GIF, but definitely in this picture.
"Just like Mom!" said one commenter.
"He's your twin!" added another.
Congrats on winning the genetic lottery, Ace!
Speaking of good genes, Jessica's daughter Maxwell Drew also inherited the best of her pop-star mom's and her NFL star dad's physical attributes:
Mini Jessica Simpsons everywhere! How long until they all launch their own shoe lines and start taking over the world?