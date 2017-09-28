Advertising

Okay, look. Let's get this out up front: PEOPLE WHO ARE RELATED OFTEN LOOK ALIKE. It's true! So, no, it is not surprising that Jessica Simpson and her 4-year-old son Ace Knute look alike, but this picture she uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday proves that he is truly her mini-me.

Check it out:

🏄🏼🌊#ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

The hair! The lips! THAT SASS! You can almost hear him saying, "Is this chicken, what I have, or is this fish?"

See the resemblance?

giphy

Well, maybe not so much in that GIF, but definitely in this picture.

Feelin' this weave and cut thanks to my besties @riawna @nikkilee901 💇🏼 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 1, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

"Just like Mom!" said one commenter.

"He's your twin!" added another.

Congrats on winning the genetic lottery, Ace!

First Red Sox game #BostonBoy #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Speaking of good genes, Jessica's daughter Maxwell Drew also inherited the best of her pop-star mom's and her NFL star dad's physical attributes:

"Be cool and kiss the camera mom" - Maxwell Drew A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jan 31, 2016 at 8:15pm PST

Mini Jessica Simpsons everywhere! How long until they all launch their own shoe lines and start taking over the world?

