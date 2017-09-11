Leave it to Jim Carrey to take a normal red carpet interview and make it existential AF.
Over the weekend, E! News correspondent Catt Sadler spoke to Jim Carrey at the Harper's Bazaar New York Fashion Week party celebrating icons. Sadler should have known things were going to get freaking weird as soon as Carrey started circling her at the beginning of the interview, but she let two full minutes of awkwardness and one James Brown impression pass by before the Carrey eventually wandered off, leaving her beyond perplexed.
Check it out:
"There's no meaning to any of this," said the comic. "So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am."
But Sadler pressed further, asking why Carrey would disparage an event honoring "icons" when he is an icon himself.
"I don't believe in icons," Carrey responded without a hint of irony.
"I don't believe in personalities. I believe that peace lies beyond personalities, beyond invention and disguise, beyond the red 'S' you wear on your chest, that makes bullets bounce off," continued Carrey, adding, "We don't matter."
We aren't exactly sure what Carrey is getting at...but we love it?
Twitter gave this bizarre interview mixed reviews:
Personally, we just really want to get high with Jim Carrey now.