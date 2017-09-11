Advertising

Leave it to Jim Carrey to take a normal red carpet interview and make it existential AF.

Over the weekend, E! News correspondent Catt Sadler spoke to Jim Carrey at the Harper's Bazaar New York Fashion Week party celebrating icons. Sadler should have known things were going to get freaking weird as soon as Carrey started circling her at the beginning of the interview, but she let two full minutes of awkwardness and one James Brown impression pass by before the Carrey eventually wandered off, leaving her beyond perplexed.

Check it out:

Well, you definitely can't say that Jim Carrey gives a boring interview: "There is no me. There's just things happening." pic.twitter.com/HatQ6mHsKp — E! News (@enews) September 10, 2017

"There's no meaning to any of this," said the comic. "So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am."

But Sadler pressed further, asking why Carrey would disparage an event honoring "icons" when he is an icon himself.

"I don't believe in icons," Carrey responded without a hint of irony.

"I don't believe in personalities. I believe that peace lies beyond personalities, beyond invention and disguise, beyond the red 'S' you wear on your chest, that makes bullets bounce off," continued Carrey, adding, "We don't matter."

We aren't exactly sure what Carrey is getting at...but we love it?

Twitter gave this bizarre interview mixed reviews:

the mans a fucking genius and thats all there is to it — SoaR NUDAH (@Nudah) September 10, 2017

The interviewer was so obnoxious with those faces and attitude. Its Jim Carrey what kind of interview did you think you were going to get — Elisa (@Tigerlilybeauty) September 10, 2017

Interviewer seemed to take it a little too serious. Altho he was in and out of conscious thought he made a couple of good points. — mpulse (@mpulse7) September 10, 2017

LOL I want what he's on. But politically speaking he certainly has a point they don't matter! — Kim Fields-Koonmen (@LuvKimmie1) September 10, 2017

I love how she looks super annoyed but if this was jaden smith she'd probably think he was a genius — becca. (@beccaabboo) September 10, 2017

"We don't matter, there's the good news." A very liberating thought. — Nicholas E Ball (@NicholasEBall) September 10, 2017

Finally a completely real celebrity who isn't afraid to just be himself in an interview. — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) September 11, 2017

Omfg. He's definitely on something — Chloe Cooper (@chloee_coops) September 10, 2017

Personally, we just really want to get high with Jim Carrey now.

