Let us present Jim Carrey's newest painting: the Jared Kushner edition.

Last week, Jim Carrey immortalized Sarah Sanders with a painting that divided the internet. On Monday, Carrey went on to paint Donald Trump, and then on Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

His latest subject? President Trump's son-in-law/senior advisor, Jared Kushner.

The picture depicts Kushner standing in front of his family's property, 666 5th Avenue, which has become quite the burden after a failure to secure an investment from Qatari Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al Emadi embroiled Jared in a very complicated Middle Eastern conflict.

You can read more about that here, but let's get back to the painting, shall we?

The 666/devil imagery was clearly not lost on Carrey, who was sure to include hellish flames in his portrait of Ivanka's husband. He entitled the piece "Self-Unmade Man."

Twitter was impressed: