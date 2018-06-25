Jim Carrey’s latest painting of Trump may be his most controversial yet.

You have seen Jim Carrey's recent portraits of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mark Zuckerberg and Jared Kushner...
...as well as his bloody homage to Eric and Donald Trump Jr...
But his latest piece may just be the most controversial one yet.
On Monday, the actor tweeted this semi-blasphemous painting of Donald Trump crucifying Jesus Christ.
Nailed it.
Yes, I will also be going to hell for making that joke.
The caption of the post reads, 'Christianity, Trump style: “Jesus was a loser. A failed carpenter. He's a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren't crucified."'
This is definitely a spoof of Trump's infamous quote about Senator John McCain, where he said, "He's not a war hero. He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured."
Carrey also included a voter registration link, which he has done while posting most of his portraits. Hey, only 134 days left until midterm elections, but who's counting?