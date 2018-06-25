Jim Carrey’s latest painting of Trump may be his most controversial yet.

You have seen Jim Carrey's recent portraits of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mark Zuckerberg and Jared Kushner...

...as well as his bloody homage to Eric and Donald Trump Jr...

But his latest piece may just be the most controversial one yet.

On Monday, the actor tweeted this semi-blasphemous painting of Donald Trump crucifying Jesus Christ.

Christianity, Trump style: “Jesus was a loser. A failed carpenter. He's a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren't crucified.” https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/tiSCoPdTpX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 25, 2018

Nailed it.

Yes, I will also be going to hell for making that joke.

