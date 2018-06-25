Trump drags "whimpering" Jimmy Fallon in Twitter rant, but Fallon has the best response.

Back in 2016, things were going pretty well for Jimmy Fallon. He had the highest-rated late night show on television, was mostly beloved by viewers, and had a happy 300-person staff. The, September 15th happened.
In case you forgot, that is the night that then-candidate Donald Trump appeared on The Tonight Show. Many viewers were already not pleased that the republican was invited as a guest in the first place, but people were livid after Fallon "humanized" Trump by playfully tousling his hair on air.
After that, Fallon's rating plummeted, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert "trumped" The Tonight Show as the most popular in late-night, and Fallon experienced a tidal wave of online hate that seems to have really affected the SNL alum.
Fallon spoke about how "devastated" he was following the now-infamous hair-petting session in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter:
"It was definitely a down time," Fallon somberly says of the period after Trump's last appearance on his show. "And it's tough for morale. There's 300 people that work here, and so when people are talking that bad about you and ganging up on you, in a really gang-mentality..." Choking up, he continues, "You go, 'Alright, we get it. I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what? Are you happy? I'm depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do? You want me to kill myself? What would make you happy? Get over it.'" Fallon adds, "I'm sorry. I don't want to make anyone angry — I never do and I never will. It's all in the fun of the show. I made a mistake. I'm sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently."
Well, the President soon caught wind of Fallon's latest statement, and found time to tweet about it....because of course he did:
Picking a fight with a talk show host over a two-year-old interview? What is Trump trying to distract us from now?
However, Fallon had a great response to the president's harsh tweet. Rather getting into a war-of-words, he decided to put his money where his mouth is.
RAICES stands for "Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services." The Texas-based non-profit helps thousands of immigrant families every year and recently raised over $20 million dollars on Facebook to help parents and children separated at the U.S./Mexico border. The massive fundraiser was the largest in Facebook's history, and came as a direct response to Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy.