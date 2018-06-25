Trump drags "whimpering" Jimmy Fallon in Twitter rant, but Fallon has the best response.

Back in 2016, things were going pretty well for Jimmy Fallon. He had the highest-rated late night show on television, was mostly beloved by viewers, and had a happy 300-person staff. The, September 15th happened.

In case you forgot, that is the night that then-candidate Donald Trump appeared on The Tonight Show. Many viewers were already not pleased that the republican was invited as a guest in the first place, but people were livid after Fallon "humanized" Trump by playfully tousling his hair on air.

giphy

After that, Fallon's rating plummeted, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert "trumped" The Tonight Show as the most popular in late-night, and Fallon experienced a tidal wave of online hate that seems to have really affected the SNL alum.

Fallon spoke about how "devastated" he was following the now-infamous hair-petting session in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter: