Jimmy Fallon breaks into tears talking about his late mother during his first episode back to 'The Tonight Show.'

Last week, Jimmy Fallon canceled all tapings of The Tonight Show after his beloved mother, Gloria Fallon, passed away peacefully on November 4th, On Monday night, Jimmy made an emotional return to the show, and within 20 seconds, was shedding tears.

"As some of you know, my mother Gloria passed away recently and I canceled our shows last week to be with my family and make arrangements. She was the best audience. She was the one I was always trying to make laugh and she was such a fan of the show, and everything I did," Jimmy shared, welling up with tears. "When we were little, my mom would walk us to the store, me and my sister, and we would hold hands and she would squeeze my hand three times to say I love you and I would squeeze I love you too."

Fallon went on to say, "Last week, I was in the hospital and I grabbed her hand and I squeezed I love you and I just knew we were in trouble, you know?"

According to E! News, Gloria passed away peacefully NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. Jimmy and the rest of her family were at her side.

YouTube: The Tonight Show

