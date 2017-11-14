Jimmy Fallon breaks into tears talking about his late mother during his first episode back to 'The Tonight Show.'

Last week, Jimmy Fallon canceled all tapings of The Tonight Show after his beloved mother, Gloria Fallon, passed away peacefully on November 4th, On Monday night, Jimmy made an emotional return to the show, and within 20 seconds, was shedding tears.
"As some of you know, my mother Gloria passed away recently and I canceled our shows last week to be with my family and make arrangements. She was the best audience. She was the one I was always trying to make laugh and she was such a fan of the show, and everything I did," Jimmy shared, welling up with tears. "When we were little, my mom would walk us to the store, me and my sister, and we would hold hands and she would squeeze my hand three times to say I love you and I would squeeze I love you too."
Fallon went on to say, "Last week, I was in the hospital and I grabbed her hand and I squeezed I love you and I just knew we were in trouble, you know?"
According to E! News, Gloria passed away peacefully NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. Jimmy and the rest of her family were at her side.
Fallon's fans were definitely moved by his emotional message, and wished the late night host well during this difficult time:
Jimmy you are an amazing man...you will always bring light, love, humor and joy to the world. Your mom is and always be a beautiful angel and she will always be with you and your family. We love you Jimmy...be strong!— Cindy C (@CCindy31) November 14, 2017
This made me cry and heartbroken. Such a beautiful tribute.— Hallie 🍀❤ (@Falpal_Hallie) November 14, 2017
Watching this now has me crying. Ugh. I can hear it in his voice how much he misses and loves his mom. Love and prayers your way Jimmy. She’s proud of you and all the laughter and joy you bring us everyday. ❤️— ThereseAnne (@_hellotherese) November 14, 2017
"I feel so grateful to be able to do this every single night and I'm very appreciative of all the support from all of you that my family received over the past week and we're going to continue to work really hard to bring some light and laughter into the world," Jimmy shared. "Thank you for watching. Thank you for helping me and my family recover from this loss. Mom, I'll never stop trying to make you laugh. I love you."