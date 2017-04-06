Advertising

To promote his new ride "Race Through New York" in Universal Studios, Jimmy Fallon teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and went undercover (as themselves) to surprise park visitors.

The two men dressed up as mascot versions of themselves and greeted vacationers with selfies, hugs and high fives, but the real fun came when the duo photobombed unsuspecting patrons who were about to get on Jimmy's new ride.

Check it out.

The best moment of the video has to be the end, when a life-long fan of The Rock comes face-to-face with his hero, and The Rock came face-to-face with a tattoo of himself.

No, I'm not crying. That is just sweat pouring from my tear ducts because it is so damn hot in that mascot costume!

