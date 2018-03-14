Jimmy Kimmel had celebrities read mean tweets about themselves, and Katy Perry was heartbroken.

Thank you, internet trolls, for contributing enough unnecessary meanness to the world to make another round of brutal "Mean Tweets" from Jimmy Kimmel's show!

This edition features Kristen Stewart generally just not giving a fuck (as is her way), Katy Perry saying she'd pay to see something unmentionable, and Zooey Deschanel disagreeing with her critic. Oh, and remember Snooki? Surprise — someone tweeted something mean about her! Plus there's the bonus of watching Eastbound and Down's Danny McBride have a mini-freakout.

No one, not even Matt LeBlanc, is safe from the harsh sting of Mean Tweets.