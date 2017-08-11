Advertising

By now everyone has probably seen the emotional monologue Jimmy Kimmel opened his April 21 show with, revealing that his newborn son Billy had a rare heart defect that required him to have emergency surgery at just three days old. Kimmel shared his emotional story, along with a plea to government officials not to destroy the Affordable Care Act. Now, a few months later, the comedian has given an update on his son's health.

"He has to have two more heart surgeries," Kimmel explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "We'd like to get them over with and not have to think about it all the time, but it could definitely be worse."

Other than the need for more surgeries, Kimmel says Billy is about as happy as can be.

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Kimmel said of his son:

He's doing great. Young Billy made his first visit to our office today. He's juggling. He's translating Flaubert from French into English. He's really an amazing kid. No — he smiles. That's pretty much it. He is very interested in ceiling fans. He likes those a lot. I could get him to pay the same amount for Netflix just to watch ceiling fans.

Kimmel also spoke about why he felt it was so important to open up about his son's medical issues on his show.

"I knew I had to say something, and I knew I would get emotional," Kimmel told THR. "It occurred to me that maybe we could make it into something positive."

Kimmel went on to say that he thought his monologue "made a big impact on American citizens" but he's "not sure, based on how our so-called leaders voted, that it made a big impact on the Senate or House."

Kimmel doubled down on his view that the Affordable Care Act is something worth saving.

"I don't see what the difference between health care and education is," he told THR. "Every kid should have a right to an education. We don't seem to have a problem with paying for that."

"I worry that these politicians don't care about the people they represent," Kimmel continued. "I have spoken with so many people who strongly believe the reason they are alive or their brother is alive or their parents are alive is the Affordable Health Care Act. It's undeniable if you talk to people."

We're wishing Billy a speedy recovery and hope he (and everyone else) gets the care they need.

