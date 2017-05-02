On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue updating viewers on the arrival of his new son and the serious heart condition he was diagnosed with just three hours after being born.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! was off the air last week as the late night host welcomed his new child, William “Billy” Kimmel, into the world on April 21st. Shortly after being born, an attentive nurse noticed that Billy was turning purple, and it was ultimately determined that the hours-old infant needed open heart surgery in order to survive.
Watch Kimmel emotionally recount the story of his son's birth, but have tissues handy. You're going to need them.
Kimmel ended up sobbing his way through thanking all of the doctors and nurses by name, as well as acknowledging friends, family and coworkers who helped him through the rough time.
Before signing off, Kimmel encouraged lawmakers to assess their approach to healthcare access and coverage:
"If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make," he said. "I think that’s something that, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"
He went on to say, "No parent should ever have to decide if they're going to afford to save their child's life. It just shouldn't happen. Not here."