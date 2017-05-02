Advertising

On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue updating viewers on the arrival of his new son and the serious heart condition he was diagnosed with just three hours after being born.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was off the air last week as the late night host welcomed his new child, William “Billy” Kimmel, into the world on April 21st. Shortly after being born, an attentive nurse noticed that Billy was turning purple, and it was ultimately determined that the hours-old infant needed open heart surgery in order to survive.

At three days old, Billy had successful open heart surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. YouTube: Jimmy Kimmel

Watch Kimmel emotionally recount the story of his son's birth, but have tissues handy. You're going to need them.

Kimmel ended up sobbing his way through thanking all of the doctors and nurses by name, as well as acknowledging friends, family and coworkers who helped him through the rough time.

It will be a long road ahead for Billy Kimmel, who will have to have multiple surgeries throughout his life due to his heart condition. YouTube: Jimmy Kimmel

Before signing off, Kimmel encouraged lawmakers to assess their approach to healthcare access and coverage:

"If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make," he said. "I think that’s something that, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"

Jane Kimmel's face is how we all feel about unaffordable health care costs. YouTube: Jimmy Kimmel

He went on to say, "No parent should ever have to decide if they're going to afford to save their child's life. It just shouldn't happen. Not here."

on behalf of my family, thank you for the lovely and loving tweets about our son Billy and for your donations to https://t.co/HOIUvNt8WE XO — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017

