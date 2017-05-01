Advertising

In June 1997, according to Mashable, a thousand copies of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone were published. That was J.K. Rowling's first book, and the first of many other Harry Potter titles to come. Just before that, Rowling had been having trouble procuring work as a teacher, and had been living on benefits, taking care of her daughter and trying to scrape by, all along trying to find time to finish the book she'd been working on in her head for so long.

If you could go back to your 1997 self tonight what would you say? — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) April 30, 2017

Advertising

So when freelance journalist Jane Merrick tweeted "If you could go back to your 1997 self tonight what would you say?," J.K. Rowling definitely had an answer.

Stop worrying about the rent. Concentrate on your public speaking phobia. https://t.co/Rz9rBc246n — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 1, 2017

She would have given herself the following advice: "Stop worrying about the rent. Concentrate on your public speaking phobia."

That would have been such nice news to hear at the time, but all's well that ends well anyway.

Rowling's been open about her fear of public speaking before.

Advertising

what terrifies you JK? — Sean Bowman (@SeaBowmaster) December 7, 2016

Public speaking. I agreed to read live at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in the belief that it would either kill or cure me. https://t.co/I9rohBaHrU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 7, 2016

Well, it certainly didn't kill her! So maybe she's cured?

And that actually wasn't her her first experience with public speaking (although the size of that crowd was enormous)—she gave a commencement speech at Harvard in 2008, so that's a nice public speaking accomplishment under her belt. Is there nothing this lady can't do?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.