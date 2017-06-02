Advertising

J.K. Rowling is a widely-known and well-respected author of children's books and savage tweets. She's not shy about letting her political opinions be heard. She's used the power of social media to strike down President Trump, his most trusted advisors, and now, Vice President Mike Pence. (Again.)

Vice President Pence appeared on Fox & Friends on Friday morning. Fox News later tweeted a clip of his interview.

.@VP: "For some reason, this issue of climate change has emerged as a paramount issue for the left - in this country and around the world." pic.twitter.com/1UgRsgVkj1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 2, 2017

(A reason like science, maybe?)

In case anyone was confused by what the vice president meant to say, J.K. Rowling swooped in to provide a literal translation of Pence's words.

'Damn those lefties and their so-called science. What are they REALLY up to, that's the question. Bet you $10 it's something gay.' https://t.co/ofZvWfVxJs — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 2, 2017

We don't know for sure if this is something Pence mutters to himself while pacing back and forth in his office, but truthfully, we wouldn't be surprised.

We don't know for sure if this is something Pence mutters to himself while pacing back and forth in his office, but truthfully, we wouldn't be surprised.

The queen of Twitter shade strikes again!

