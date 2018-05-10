Your favorite sass factory J.K. Rowling just ripped Trump a new one over his ridiculous signature.

J.K. Rowling is basically a one-woman resistance machine, and she's made headlines for criticizing Donald Trump and his stooges on a fairly regular basis in the past.
So when the opportunity arose to take yet another dig at the United States President, Rowling did not hesitate.
It all started on Wednesday when a Twitter user named Russ (@RJonesUX) asked why the President insists on always signing his name so big.
The Harry Potter author then quote-tweeted Russ with her opinion.
Rowling's tongue-in-cheek tweet references graphology, which according to Wikipedia, is "the analysis of the physical characteristics and patterns of handwriting claiming to be able to identify the writer, indicating psychological state at the time of writing, or evaluating personality characteristics."
Rowling's response, sourced from handwriting-graphology.com, says that large handwriting could correlate to arrogant people with a "lack of critical sense."
On the negative side, large writing means that we are before an arrogant person, conceited, haughty, who needs to exhibit compliments and recognitions, tyrant tendencies, exhibitionist and phony personality that may become megalomaniac with lack of a critical sense.
The insecurity and inferiority complex and lack of self-esteem may be compensated with a large writing.
When the signature is larger than the text, this reflects pride, consciousness of self-value and on the negative side it shows the individual has more ambitions than real possibilities.
Gotta love a deep, academic burn!
And in case you need an example that is not the president, look no further:
Harry Potter fans know that this checks out.