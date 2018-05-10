Your favorite sass factory J.K. Rowling just ripped Trump a new one over his ridiculous signature.

J.K. Rowling is basically a one-woman resistance machine, and she's made headlines for criticizing Donald Trump and his stooges on a fairly regular basis in the past.

So when the opportunity arose to take yet another dig at the United States President, Rowling did not hesitate.

It all started on Wednesday when a Twitter user named Russ (@RJonesUX) asked why the President insists on always signing his name so big.

Why? Why is his signature so big? Why, god, why? pic.twitter.com/uCXcD9fpOl — Russ (@RJonesUX) May 9, 2018

The Harry Potter author then quote-tweeted Russ with her opinion.

Rowling's tongue-in-cheek tweet references graphology, which according to Wikipedia, is "the analysis of the physical characteristics and patterns of handwriting claiming to be able to identify the writer, indicating psychological state at the time of writing, or evaluating personality characteristics."

Rowling's response, sourced from handwriting-graphology.com, says that large handwriting could correlate to arrogant people with a "lack of critical sense."