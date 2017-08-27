We all know that J.K. Rowling has no time to put up with anyone's nonsense on Twitter. Well, the queen of clapbacks is at it again, and this time she's even inspired a meme.
On Saturday, an Islamophobic tweet caught Rowling's eye.
"DID YOU KNOW: In Britain, leaving a bacon sandwich outside a mosque gets you more jail time than raping an 11-year-old," the Twitter user wrote.
Rowling decided to shut him down using his own words. "DID YOU KNOW: In Britain, we call things that are completely untrue, 'bollocks'?" Rowling tweeted, along with a screenshot of the original tweet.
People on Twitter loved Rowling's response so much that they started chiming in with their own "facts."
Some were about how Muslim people would actually respond to a bacon sandwich.
Some pointed out other food items that Muslim people "hate."
Some just had fun "facts" about Britain.
The Twitter queen has done it again.