Advertising

We all know that J.K. Rowling has no time to put up with anyone's nonsense on Twitter. Well, the queen of clapbacks is at it again, and this time she's even inspired a meme.

On Saturday, an Islamophobic tweet caught Rowling's eye.

DID YOU KNOW:

In Britain, we call things that are completely untrue 'bollocks'? pic.twitter.com/7q1AlCVUcw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 26, 2017

"DID YOU KNOW: In Britain, leaving a bacon sandwich outside a mosque gets you more jail time than raping an 11-year-old," the Twitter user wrote.

Advertising

Rowling decided to shut him down using his own words. "DID YOU KNOW: In Britain, we call things that are completely untrue, 'bollocks'?" Rowling tweeted, along with a screenshot of the original tweet.

People on Twitter loved Rowling's response so much that they started chiming in with their own "facts."

Some were about how Muslim people would actually respond to a bacon sandwich.

DID YOU KNOW:

The majority of muslims in west world would react to a bacon sandwich outside their mosque with indifference. — Moiz Jafferji (@backtoklondike) August 26, 2017

DID YOU KNOW:

If you leave a bacon sandwich outside OUR mosque we wouldn't give a shit cuz it's just a freakin sandwich.. — شوق (@Shouq22x) August 26, 2017

Advertising

Did you know, that in all countries, Muslims wouldn't self decompose and fall apart at the sight of bacon. Oh wait... #immeltinnnggggg — Fatimah.M (@FatimahMourad) August 26, 2017

Some pointed out other food items that Muslim people "hate."

DID YOU KNOW:

Muslims hate donuts. Specifically Krispy Kreme glazed dozen. Pls leave 10 boxes outside your nearest mosque. @MuslimIQ — nora (@cuticlecare) August 26, 2017

Some just had fun "facts" about Britain.

DID YOU KNOW: in Britain It takes 30,000 litres of paint and 5 months to complete painting the White Cliffs of Dover. 😂❤️ — Leah Boyd (@Leahautumn01) August 26, 2017

Advertising

The Twitter queen has done it again.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.