J.K. Rowling explains her controversial casting of Johnny Depp in the sequel to 'Fantastic Beasts.'

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is defending her decision to cast Johnny Depp in the upcoming sequel to her movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In a statement on her website, Rowling said, "Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies." Hmm.

Depp played the role of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, and will continue to portray him in the next installment (and probably any others to come). This is upsetting to a lot of people, who were unhappy to see him in the first movie after Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, got a restraining order against the actor in 2016, claiming spousal abuse.

In her statement, Rowling admitted that she and director David Yates had thought about recasting the role of Grindelwald when Heard's accusation first came out. However, they ended up deciding not to, because "the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected."

She continued, writing,