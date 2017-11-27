Meghan Markle was called 'unsuitable' for Prince Harry. Then J.K. Rowling stepped in.

People all over the world, but mainly in England, are celebrating today after the announcement that Prince Harry is engaged to actress Meghan Markle (and vice versa). The couple seems very happy together, which is reason enough for most of us to be happy for them. Most of us—but not all of us.
Markle and Harry's engagement has been called "controversial," mainly because Markle, 36, will be the first divorcée to marry into the royal family in 81 years. For this reason,
stodgy conservative British newspaper The Spectator has deemed her unworthy of his highness Prince Harry. And they didn't keep that opinion to themselves.
The newspaper made their position clear with this headline and tweet this morning:
They wrote:
Meghan Markle is unsuitable as Prince Harry's wife for the same reason that Wallis Simpson was unsuitable: she’s divorced and Harry’s grandmother is supreme governor of the CofE*
*Church of England (at first I thought it said Covfefe, but no, that's a different meaningless thing)
Many people on Twitter quickly came to Markle's defense and called out The Spectator for being outdated. And dumb.
Also they may have overlooked some crucial details:
A few people made this relevant point about the Church of England:
And then, the Queen of Internet Clap-backs, J.K. Rowling, stepped in. And she did what she does best (other than writing books about wizards): she clapped back.
"#TeamDivorcée" she wrote, in support of Markle.
As usual, after J.K. Rowling weighed in, that seemed to be the end of the discussion.