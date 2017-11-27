Meghan Markle was called 'unsuitable' for Prince Harry. Then J.K. Rowling stepped in.

People all over the world, but mainly in England, are celebrating today after the announcement that Prince Harry is engaged to actress Meghan Markle (and vice versa). The couple seems very happy together, which is reason enough for most of us to be happy for them. Most of us—but not all of us.

Markle and Harry's engagement has been called "controversial," mainly because Markle, 36, will be the first divorcée to marry into the royal family in 81 years. For this reason, stodgy conservative British newspaper The Spectator has deemed her unworthy of his highness Prince Harry. And they didn't keep that opinion to themselves.

The newspaper made their position clear with this headline and tweet this morning:

Meghan Markle is unsuitable as Prince Harry's wife for the same reason that Wallis Simpson was unsuitable: she’s divorced and Harry’s grandmother is supreme governor of the CofE

https://t.co/CnEasK1T67 — The Spectator (@spectator) November 27, 2017

They wrote:

*Church of England (at first I thought it said Covfefe, but no, that's a different meaningless thing)