If you haven't witnessed J.K. Rowling slam someone on Twitter, you truly haven't been living your best life. When she's not penning classic coming-of-age tales about wizards, she's penning Twitter fire against anyone and everyone who needs to feel their flesh (and spirit) sizzle. In the latest installment of "Rowling vs. anyone who dares," the Harry Potter author mocked Fox News reporter Tucker Carlson. And she did it in one fell swoop.

It all started when the Business Insider correspondent Natasha Bertrand posted a screenshot of Carlson interviewing the self-appointed witch Amanda Yates Garcia.

I'm getting this screenshot made into a mural for my room. I will never get laid again, and it will be 100% worth it for the bit.

Never one to miss a golden opportunity, Rowling responded to the tweet by roasting Carlson's resting WTF face.

While Bertrand's tweet was presumably in awe of the concept of witches regularly casting spells on Trump, witches are old news for Rowling. She's here to dish out some fresh disses.

I thought that, too, but I've checked, and it turns out he pulls that face all the time. https://t.co/ILyx2MZzg0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 20, 2017

Really truly though, the man seems to have one facial setting.

He's basically a cautionary tale for all the children whose mothers still warn their face "will get stuck like that."

PROOF: Tucker Carlson looks at all his guests like they're eating mayonnaise straight out the jar. pic.twitter.com/td2MOvml1z — AM to DM (@AM2DM) September 11, 2017

Never change, Rowling.

This tweet made me actually laugh out loud. Congrats. 😂 — Katie (@katmac95) September 20, 2017

The muggles of the internet need your banter to carry us through.

