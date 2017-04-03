JK Rowling is the author of the Harry Potter books as well as a Twitter superstar. On April 3, she posted a series of tweets directed at aspiring writers (or aspiring artists of any kind, really). Her advice is wonderful and probably very helpful to countless people.
She started by quoting someone else's tweet, one that read, "HEY! YOU! You're working on something and you're thinking 'Nobody's gonna watch/read/listen' Finish it anyway." To that advice, JK Rowling added "There were so many times in the early 90s when I needed somebody to say this to me. It's great advice for many reasons."
JK Rowling has been open about all the times her Harry Potter book was rejected by publishers, but she just kept sending it out and believing in herself.
JK Rowling pointed out that simply setting out to complete something and then actually completing something is something to be proud of.
If you've done some once, you know you'll be able to do it again.
Her fans loved it, replying back to her with words of gratitude, and some shared their own stories of failures before success.