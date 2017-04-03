Advertising

JK Rowling is the author of the Harry Potter books as well as a Twitter superstar. On April 3, she posted a series of tweets directed at aspiring writers (or aspiring artists of any kind, really). Her advice is wonderful and probably very helpful to countless people.

She started by quoting someone else's tweet, one that read, "HEY! YOU! You're working on something and you're thinking 'Nobody's gonna watch/read/listen' Finish it anyway." To that advice, JK Rowling added "There were so many times in the early 90s when I needed somebody to say this to me. It's great advice for many reasons."

There were so many times in the early 90s when I needed somebody to say this to me. It's great advice for many reasons. https://t.co/tiGpAOb4Fh — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

JK Rowling has been open about all the times her Harry Potter book was rejected by publishers, but she just kept sending it out and believing in herself.

Even if it isn't the piece of work that finds an audience, it will teach you things you could have learned no other way. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

(And by the way, just because it didn't find an audience, that doesn't mean it's bad work.) — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

The discipline involved in finishing a piece of creative work is something on which you can truly pride yourself. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

JK Rowling pointed out that simply setting out to complete something and then actually completing something is something to be proud of.

You'll have turned yourself from somebody who's 'thinking of', who 'might', who's 'trying', to someone who DID. And once you've done it... — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

... you'll know you can do it again. That is an extraordinarily empowering piece of knowledge. So do not ever quit out of fear of rejection. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

If you've done some once, you know you'll be able to do it again.

Maybe your third, fourth, fiftieth song/novel/painting will be the one that 'makes it', that wins the plaudits... — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

... but you'd never have got there without finishing the others (all of which will now be of more interest to your audience.) — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2017

Her fans loved it, replying back to her with words of gratitude, and some shared their own stories of failures before success.

Thank you so much for this — Jonah Green (@JonahGreen) April 3, 2017

I wrote five novels before I wrote the one that got me an agent and a book deal, but I had to write those ones to learn how. No regrets. — Lisa Lueddecke (@LisaLueddecke) April 3, 2017

the people you respect probably made crap in the start. The sooner you start, the sooner you will learn and become better! — dodie (@doddleoddle) April 3, 2017

