J.K. Rowling, the genius behind Harry Potter/your childhood casts spells and makes magic on Twitter. J.K. Rowling is proudly jk trolling (please forgive me), and bravely standing up to the online threats and evil douchery in the world.

Her are the 33 times the powerful Gryffindor best Gryffindored with more daring and nerve than anyone.

1. When she'd gladly be "so gay."

#FactCheck

1. I don't think I'm that tough.

2. I definitely do stupid things sometimes.

3. I'd be so gay if you were the alternative. pic.twitter.com/IbIZfsSDgY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 30, 2017

2. When she wouldn't even give a troll the saddisfaction.

3. When she recruited Stephen King to interpret Trump's delusion.

.@StephenKing On a sliding scale of Annie Wilkes to Cujo, what level of delusion do you reckon we're at today? pic.twitter.com/vmPwdS47Ks — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 15, 2017

4. When she covfefe'd the covfefe.

Hey, there’s nothing funnier than jokes about sexual violence!

Nice Russian bear avi, by the way. pic.twitter.com/zxQuwN0o5L — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 31, 2017

5. When she graciously apologized.

6. When she defined compassion.

7. When she cited great literature.

`I don’t think–'

`Then you shouldn’t talk,’ said the Hatter.



Lewis Carroll

Alice in Wonderland pic.twitter.com/l3kVik6hzz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2017

8. When she confessed to her misdeeds.

This poll is flawed. I also strangle puppies and kick homeless people. pic.twitter.com/Hzq2I5Qwqx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 23, 2017

9. When she stood up for penis hats.

Every man who feels this way should wear his penis hat with pride. pic.twitter.com/t4OKgf1kCM — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 31, 2017

10. When she read the fine print.

Pick up any of my books or movies. See how it doesn’t say ‘free with this purchase: the right to dictate what the author can say’? That. pic.twitter.com/8Gm1CpjsEa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 30, 2017

11. When she called out the Muggles.

12. When she didn't get the credit she deserved.

I wish the International Olympic Committee would praise me for winning gold in the four-man bobsleigh. pic.twitter.com/0zE4PehPvT — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 21, 2017

13. When she was gracious.

sweet of you to say so x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 13, 2017

14. When she respected diversity of slurs.

I prefer the more traditional 'Quisling', but accept that slurs are very much down to the hater's personal taste. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2017

15. When she recommended an optometrist.

There's something wrong with your eyesight. The black and brown people aren't all bending over backwards. pic.twitter.com/I19qi5KlzT — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 4, 2017

16. When she spotted hypocrisy.

Extolling the virtues of capitalism but complaining when it benefits people outside your preferred demographic. pic.twitter.com/5sf5d3IAYy — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 30, 2017

17. When she memed the Merkel meeting.

'Mommy was mean to me and I don't wanna hold her hand no more.' pic.twitter.com/UksDzt0MOX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 18, 2017

18. When she celebrated her scent.

19. When she explained her book to Piers Morgan.

.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

20. When she thanked Morgan for the award.

21. When she questioned Morgan's excuse for missing out on the Wizarding World.

22. When she planned for her death.

23. When she fact-checked a troll.

Two and a half out of six. pic.twitter.com/ZemXVFM5Rj — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 4, 2017

24. When she fact-checked and provided a PSA.

Nicolas Flamel doesn't die in the Potter books. Seriously, read before you burn, it'll make attacking me so much easier. pic.twitter.com/cU8AOMS21F — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 2, 2017

25. When she had a new suitor.

I think he's got a crush on me. pic.twitter.com/eberOUoJt1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

26. When she updated the adage.

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

27. When she gave them the go-ahead.

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

28. When she got an idea for a new character.

I think you mean 'shudder', unless there's a biblical character called Shutter I've forgotten. pic.twitter.com/x1uOy6n3BH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

29. When she gave us this delightful mental image.

"the queen's dime." As if I grew up in the palace kitchen, polishing corgis. pic.twitter.com/aCaU1515G8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

30. And this one.

Unless you're actually a hooded chihuahua, I'm pretty sure I win on the 'not hiding' front. I quite like 'old whore', though. #Shakespearean pic.twitter.com/0pIEVfrGn7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

31. When she defined freedom.

In - Free - Countries - Anyone - Can - Talk - About - Politics.



Try sounding out the syllables aloud, or ask a fluent reader to help. pic.twitter.com/K1j19EIU5f — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

32. When she delivered the sweetest slam.

Lady, if you think the deaths of vulnerable African women are a suitable subject for a pussy joke, you'd better hope there's no hell. pic.twitter.com/PYhAKD0eFG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 23, 2017

33. When she called out "good liberal bros" for their, yes their, sexism.

