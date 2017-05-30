Advertising

In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack at one of her daughter's concerts in Manchester, UK, Ariana Grande's mom, Joan Grande, took to Twitter on Memorial Day to deliver a statement, offering condolences to the victims and their loved ones. She also thanked those people who helped out that night, as well as the service members all over the world that work to protect us every day.

The statement reads:

This past week I have spent in reflective prayer & deep sorrow. I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester! My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds. I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives! Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester. I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay

On May 22, a suicide bomber set off an explosive device outside the Manchester Arena, where Ariana Grande had just performed a concert. 22 people were killed and over 100 were injured in the blast, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The statement from Joan Grande comes just three days after daughter Ariana released her own statement thanking fans for their support, and announcing that she would return to Manchester to perform a benefit concert to help support the victims of the attack and their families. Grande also reportedly offered to pay the victms' funeral costs.

Ariana is currently in the process of booking other big names for the benefit concert, which is scheduled to take place on June 4. BBC reports that all proceeds from the concert will be donated to the "We Love Manchester" emergency fund, and that Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Pharrell are among the artists expected to be there.

Like her daughter, Joan Grande said she wanted extend her "help & services" to those affected by the attack. Hopefully their kindness will help bring some healing to Manchester.

