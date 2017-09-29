Advertising

On Thursday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared her breast cancer diagnosis in a moving Twitter message that managed to make the news about everyone but herself. The exact opposite of the selfish Seinfeld ethos.

Hours later, well-known proponent of cancer research and former VP Joe Biden reached out to offer his support, with a throwback photo of the two Veeps strutting down the West Wing.

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017

Advertising

"We Veeps stick together," wrote Biden. "Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia."

Louis-Dreyfus wasted no time agreeing:

.@JoeBiden yes we do. Love back to all of you https://t.co/Vgwm0Vxgsc — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017

The badass photo is apparently from a 2014 video at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, in which Louis-Dreyfus and Biden gallivanted around the West Wing eating ice cream and driving a bright yellow sports car.

Advertising

Why aren't there more laughs from the crowd, you ask? Who cares! What chance did host Joel McHale have after the crowd had just been treated to a five minute mini-movie crossover of Selina Meyer and Joe Biden with zero explanation of why the world had two simultaneous VPs?

That's the kind of creative gold we missed out on this year when Trump skipped the correspondent's dinner. Imagine Trump in a five minute sketch with Alec Baldwin. Actually, don't, you're having a good day so far.

Anyway—Biden's sweet message sent Twitter into the most predictable tailspin this week.

Advertising

Incredibly kind https://t.co/iL5GngEii1 are missed. We have a homophobic VP now who got yelled at by the Hamilton cast for being horrible. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 28, 2017

I miss the class he brought to this country. — Laci Matthews (@LaciLou77) September 28, 2017

I miss the men. Back when we had qualified, dignified and likable people in the highest executive offices. — Nancy Arone (@NancyArone) September 29, 2017

Advertising

You can donate to the Biden Cancer initiative, here.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.