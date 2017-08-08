Advertising

If you're a Trump-opposing young person, you have a complicated relationship with Joe Scarborough. On the one hand, the MSNBC host and his fiancee Mika Brzezinski's public feud with Donald Trump has led to some humiliating headlines for the president. On the other hand, he'll go ahead and tweet some crazy like this:

Young men in the 1940s liberated Europe from Nazism and the Pacific from the Japanese Empire. Today, too many stay home playing video games. https://t.co/e7FTe0O20P — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 7, 2017

Quoting his own tweet that screeched about the dangers of smartphones, Scarborough implied that too many "young men" these days play video games instead of fighting actual wars.

Advertising

Maybe you should be at war instead of watching this GIF.

"Young men in the 1940s liberated Europe from Nazism and the Pacific from the Japanese Empire," he wrote. "Today, too many stay home playing video games."

Is Scarborough's point that the Greatest Generation was more productive than the current one? Or that killing fictional Nazis in Call of Duty is keeping our youth from going back in time to kill actual Hitler? If the former, he sure had a terrible way of framing his argument.

Advertising

Lucky for us, this led Twitter to some A-plus responses. Say what you will, young men are definitely still fighting (Twitter) wars.

I'm sorry, Joe. I will do better. I promise to go die in a war. — Branson Reese (@bransonreese) August 7, 2017

With my new #NintendoSwitch , I can bring my games to the Foxhole I will die in! — Joe! (@jplepore) August 7, 2017

Many young men in the 1940s were Nazis. If they'd stayed home playing Wolfenstein, there would have been no need to liberate anyone. — Irritating Brit (@llance) August 7, 2017

For what it's worth, I took my laptop with me to Iraq and Afghanistan so that I could play video games there. — Bryce Dubee (@Dubeeous) August 7, 2017

Advertising

We get it: you saw DUNKIRK. Now can you stop wishing war on an entire generation because you don't get Pokêmon GO, you toddler? — Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) August 7, 2017

Oh, and they're also fighting real wars. A Democratic congressman from Arizona named Ruben Gallego joined the Twitter fray to take aim at Scarborough's ignorance, according to People. As a veteran of the Iraq War, Gallego has first-hand experience in the topic that the MSNBC host chose to tweet about.

It is ironic you say this on Purple Heart Day. My Marine Corps Company had 48 Purple Hearts, almost all were millennials. #purpleheartday https://t.co/6i7BL0USzm — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) August 7, 2017

Advertising

Others followed Gallego's logic:

Since @JoeNBC neither served in the military nor played video games, I assume he spent a lot of time shipping Tails and Shadow or something — Joe! (@jplepore) August 7, 2017

New rule: You don't get to criticize people for not serving in the military if you never served in the military yourself. — Soldier Jane (@sgtjanedoe) August 7, 2017

Joe Scarborough is 54, old enough to have served the US in Grenada, Panama, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Afghanistan, but chose not to. — Good Fundies Brian (@BrianMets) August 7, 2017

...but Scarborough mostly doubled down on his statement. Here are a few of his responses to criticism from his internet detractors.

Advertising

"Who do you think is fighting our post-9/11 wars?" asked one. "A narrow slice," responded Scarborough. "Unfortunately, the trend lines of overall society are not as promising."

He went on to defend his "Old Man" concerns in several more responses, before making a relatively pathetic comment about how he does "game," just like you kids! Really!

Advertising

Scarborough wrapped up his involvement in the controversy he started by denouncing the livid response. "The stupidity of these responses," he lamented, were going to make him leave Twitter and "go out in the sun."

Advertising

Good, Joe. Go outside and think about what you've done. Your smartphone is warping your brain.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.