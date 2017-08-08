If you're a Trump-opposing young person, you have a complicated relationship with Joe Scarborough. On the one hand, the MSNBC host and his fiancee Mika Brzezinski's public feud with Donald Trump has led to some humiliating headlines for the president. On the other hand, he'll go ahead and tweet some crazy like this:
Quoting his own tweet that screeched about the dangers of smartphones, Scarborough implied that too many "young men" these days play video games instead of fighting actual wars.
"Young men in the 1940s liberated Europe from Nazism and the Pacific from the Japanese Empire," he wrote. "Today, too many stay home playing video games."
Is Scarborough's point that the Greatest Generation was more productive than the current one? Or that killing fictional Nazis in Call of Duty is keeping our youth from going back in time to kill actual Hitler? If the former, he sure had a terrible way of framing his argument.
Lucky for us, this led Twitter to some A-plus responses. Say what you will, young men are definitely still fighting (Twitter) wars.
Oh, and they're also fighting real wars. A Democratic congressman from Arizona named Ruben Gallego joined the Twitter fray to take aim at Scarborough's ignorance, according to People. As a veteran of the Iraq War, Gallego has first-hand experience in the topic that the MSNBC host chose to tweet about.
Others followed Gallego's logic:
...but Scarborough mostly doubled down on his statement. Here are a few of his responses to criticism from his internet detractors.
"Who do you think is fighting our post-9/11 wars?" asked one. "A narrow slice," responded Scarborough. "Unfortunately, the trend lines of overall society are not as promising."
He went on to defend his "Old Man" concerns in several more responses, before making a relatively pathetic comment about how he does "game," just like you kids! Really!
Scarborough wrapped up his involvement in the controversy he started by denouncing the livid response. "The stupidity of these responses," he lamented, were going to make him leave Twitter and "go out in the sun."
Good, Joe. Go outside and think about what you've done. Your smartphone is warping your brain.