JoJo Fletcher took Fourth of July to a whole new level! She recently posted a photo on her Instagram account, and it may take a minute to figure out exactly what's going on in it.

'Merica 🇺🇸 A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Joelle appears to be spending the holiday with her fiance Jordan Rodgers. She is sitting on his shoulders, and someone next to them is mid-air in the photo. The couple looks like they are having a ton of fun with their friends. The two are partying poolside and many of them are holding American Flag fans.

JoJo captioned the crazy photo, "Merica 🇺🇸" and the comments went crazy.

jasmine__le wrote, "y'all r couple goals"

ariba._a added, "Love you soooo much @joelle_fletcher happy 4th!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️"

carinas247 said, "best ever 4th of July picture"

This photo follows an awkward snapshot of JoJo and Jordan that she posted earlier in the week.

When we've given up on taking a good photo 🤷‍♀️ #howallourselfiesend A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

JoJo captioned this picture, "When we've given up on taking a good photo 🤷‍♀️ #howallourselfiesend"

Apparently, the couple tries quite frequently to take good photos and selfies but they never turn out. We all know the struggle that happens when you just can't find the perfect angle.

It looks like JoJo and Jordan end their selfie sessions like this almost every time. The two are still absolutely beautiful and completely represent couple goals. One look through JoJo's Instagram will show you that.

A very comfortable resting place ☺️ A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

She recently posted this photo of her lying in her fiance's arms in the grass. She captioned it, "A very comfortable resting place."

If you just look at their faces you can see how in love the two of them are. Who says you can't find your soul mate on national television. And I don't know about you, but JoJo's hand seems very strategically placed, in order to show off that massive engagement ring that she got. It's okay to be jealous...we all are.

Hello Summer ☀️ A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Joelle is clearly no stranger to summer. She loves the warm weather, sandy beaches and sexy swimsuits. She looks totally at home sitting under a lifeguard stand in the photo above, and her 'Hello Summer' caption says it all.

It looks like Jojo is celebrating Fourth of July in the best way possible, and the photo evidence couldn't be more perfect.

