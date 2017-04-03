Advertising

Pro-wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella got engaged last night live during WrestleMania 33, and this isn't just a kayfabe-gagement— the couple has been together for over four years IRL.

Well you know what they say, the couple that wrestles together...

Cena popped the question to Bella after the couple (spoiler alert!) defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match on Sunday in Orlando.

Damn! Nikki better take that thing off before she wrestles or she'll do some real damage.

Of course, Nikki said yes and the two then smashed their impressively ripped bodies together for a long hug. It was definitely the second-most tear-jearking moment of the evening (#thankyoutaker). May their marriage be filled with hustle, loyalty and respect.

Who knows, maybe Cena and Bella will bring their wedding rings into the wrestling ring and have their wedding on Smackdown Live! Vince McMahon, will you be around to officiate?

